Matchups for the 2017 PIAA boys' basketball tournament

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys' basketball tournament, including all of the quarterfinal-round games. Saturday's quarterfinals have sites and times listed for each game, while Sunday's quarterfinals do not.
First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.
?CLASS 6A
?FIRST ROUND
Central Dauphin East 64, Abington 63 (OT)
Archbishop Ryan 77, Parkland 55
Hempfield 62, William Allen 57
Williamsport 59, Penn Wood 41
Perkiomen Valley 57, Roman Catholic 55
Reading 58, North Penn 45
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 80, Lebanon 64
Pocono Mountain West 71, Lower Merion 57
Harrisburg 55, Downingtown 34
Emmaus 68, Cheltenham 67
Abraham Lincoln 66, Conestoga 60 (OT)
Carlisle 64, Coatesville 56
State College 82, Woodland Hills 71
Butler 51, Canon-McMillan 46
Pine-Richland 83, Latrobe 82
Taylor Allderdice 85, North Hills 61
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Archbishop Ryan 71, Central Dauphin East 66
Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45
Reading 62, Perkiomen Valley 52
Plymouth-Whitemarsh-Pocono Mountain West, ppd
Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61
Carlisle 85, Abraham Lincoln 69
Butler 53, State College 50 (OT)
Pine-Richland 58, Taylor Allderdice 47
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Pocono Mountain West 63
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 22-5) vs. Hempfield (3-2, 21-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 1
Emmaus (11-4, 22-6) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 20-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 4
Butler (7-2, 19-9) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 26-1) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, noon
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Reading (3-3, 27-3) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 25-5), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
?CLASS 5A
?FIRST ROUND
Hershey 51, Penncrest 42
Chester 72, Milton Hershey 53
Abington Heights 67, Lampeter-Strasburg 48
Martin Luther King 43, Bishop Shanahan 33
Mechanicsburg 49, Springfield-Delco 45
Archbishop Wood 92, New Oxford 62
East Stroudsburg North 58, Manheim Central 55
Spring Grove 49, West Scranton 48
Northeastern York 78, Wissahickon 66
Upper Merion 62, Greencastle-Antrim 46
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 61, Great Valley 48
Palmyra 58, Pottsville 43
Mars 85, Hampton 81
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Central Mountain 46
Franklin Regional 52, Moon 51
Meadville 55, Chartiers Valley 45
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Chester 61, Hershey 51
Abington Heights-Martin Luther King, ppd
Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56
East Stroudsburg North-Spring Grove, ppd
Northeastern York 61, Upper Merion 40
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 78, Palmyra 41
Mars 72, Erie Cathedral Prep 61
Meadville 80, Franklin Regional 64
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Abington Heights 65, Martin Luther King 60 (2OT)
Spring Grove 65, East Stroudsburg North 55
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Northeastern York (3-1, 29-2) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-8) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 2:30
Mars (7-4, 17-9) vs. Meadville (10-1, 24-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Chester (1-5, 22-6) vs. Abington Heights (2-1, 24-3), TBA
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 25-3) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 22-8), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 24
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
?CLASS 4A
?FIRST ROUND
West Philadelphia 78, Lancaster Catholic 65
Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 72, Selinsgrove 59
Conwell-Egan 81, Saucon Valley 59
Nanticoke 58, Bethlehem Catholic 56
Imhotep Charter 74, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41
Scranton Prep 99, Salisbury 46
Universal Audenried 84, Jim Thorpe 36
Berks Catholic 59, Lewisburg 39
Middletown 71, Danville 56
Johnstown 62, Schuylkill Valley 52
Quaker Valley 76, Harbor Creek 52
Grove City 57, Central Valley 50
New Castle 72, Sharon 38
McGuffey 48, Clearfield 46
Beaver Falls 62, Central Martinsburg 52
Erie Strong Vincent 67, South Fayette 48
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
West Philadelphia-Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial, ppd
Conwell-Egan-Nanticoke, ppd
Imhotep Charter-Scranton Prep, ppd
Universal Audenried 85, Berks Catholic 57
Middletown 59, Johnstown 53
Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42
New Castle 62, McGuffey 36
Erie Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
West Philadelphia 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 60
Nanticoke 62, Conwell-Egan 54
Imhotep Charter 81, Scranton Prep 52
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Middletown (3-2, 22-5) vs. Quaker Valley (7-2, 24-3) at Altoona HS, 2:30
New Castle (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 25-3) at Slippery Rock University, 1
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
West Philadelphia (12-4, 15-9) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 20-7), TBA
Imhotep Charter (12-1, 28-2) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 20-5), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
?CLASS 3A
?FIRST ROUND
Neumann-Goretti 71, York Catholic 48
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 64, World Communications Charter 42
Lancaster Mennonite 93, Philadelphia West Catholic 72
Hughesville 66, Notre Dame-Green Pond 56
Valley Forge Military Academy 67, Parkway Center City 61
Mid Valley 62, Southern Columbia 41
Delaware Valley Charter 63, Loyalsock Twp. 39
Camp Hill Trinity 75, Strawberry Mansion 47
Central Cambria 90, Columbia 76
Riverside 50, Pittsburgh Westinghouse 39
Shady Side Academy 48, Fairview 47
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 68, Bellwood-Antis 51
Erie First Christian 57, Karns City 48
Washington 52, Richland 45
Lincoln Park Charter 70, Juniata 39
Greenville 47, Seton-LaSalle 41
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Neumann-Goretti-Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer, ppd
Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44
Valley Forge Military Academy-Mid Valley, ppd
Delaware Valley Charter 71, Camp Hill Trinity 60
Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT)
Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46
Lincoln Park Charter 58, Greenville 46
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Neumann-Goretti 72, Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 27
Valley Forge Military Academy 65, Mid Valley 47
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Central Cambria (6-1, 22-6) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-5) at Norwin HS, North Huntingdon, 1
Washington (7-3, 22-5) vs. Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 23-5) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, noon
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-7) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 25-4), TBA
Valley Forge Military Academy vs. Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 22-7), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
?CLASS 2A
?PLAY-IN GAME
Muncy 60, Northern Bedford 51
?FIRST ROUND
Julia Masterman 70, Marian Catholic 62
Halifax 47, Muncy 42 (OT)
Northeast Bradford 41, Mountain View 38
Math, Civics & Sciences 52, Christopher Dock 35
Constitution 53, Church Farm 49
Scranton Holy Cross 52, Shenandoah Valley 35
Ridgway 54, North Penn-Mansfield 50
Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Purchase Line 62
Sewickley Academy 60, Rocky Grove 47
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 36, McConnellsburg 35
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, West Middlesex 53
Coudersport 80, United 45
Johnstown Bishop McCort 65, Jeannette 51
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 61, Cambridge Springs 52
Bishop Canevin 74, Brockway 38
Wilmington 69, Chartiers-Houston 38
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
Julia Masterman 69, Halifax 41
Math, Civics & Sciences 86, Northeast Bradford 20
Constitution-Scranton Holy Cross, ppd
Ridgway 42, Berlin Brothersvalley 28
Sewickley Academy 70, Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 58
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Coudersport 63
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 60, Johnstown Bishop McCort 55
Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52
?SECOND ROUND
?Friday, March 17
Constitution 63, Scranton Holy Cross 53
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
Julia Masterman (12-3, 22-5) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 20-9) at Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 2
Sewickley Academy (7-1, 22-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 25-1) at Baldwin HS, Pittsburgh, 1:30
Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-2, 20-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 21-5) at Ambridge HS, 3:30
?QUARTERFINALS
?Sunday, March 19
Constitution (12-2, 17-9) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 23-5), TBA
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
?CLASS 1A
?FIRST ROUND
York Country Day 67, Jenkintown 58
Millville 43, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 32
Shamokin Lourdes 60, Pottsville Nativity 46
Girard College 73, West Shore Christian 30
Lincoln Leadership 67, Lancaster Country Day 53
Williamsport St. John Neumann 62, Mount Calvary 31
Faith Christian 58, Lancaster County Christian 51
Sankofa Freedom 60, High Point 40
Monessen 94, North Clarion 28
Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Union 54
Johnsonburg 49, Jamestown 39
Saltsburg 63, Vincentian Academy 57
Elk County Catholic 52, Eden Christian 41
Williamsburg 55, Southern Fulton 54
Juniata Valley 79, Imani Christian 76
Kennedy Catholic 87, Otto-Eldred 35
?SECOND ROUND
?Thursday, March 16
York Country Day 61, Millville 49
Girard College 75, Shamokin Lourdes 52
Williamsport St. John Neumann 72, Lincoln Leadership 47
Faith Christian 55, Sankofa Freedom 27'
Monessen 71, Shanksville-Stonycreek 56
Saltsburg 85, Johnsonburg 38
Elk County Catholic 76, Williamsburg 48
Kennedy Catholic 88, Juniata Valley 45
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
York Country Day (3-1, 21-4) vs. Girard College (1-1, 22-8) at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 1
Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 27-0) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 26-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30
Monessen (7-1, 20-7) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 26-1) at Norwin HS, North Huntingdon, 2:30
Elk County Catholic (9-1, 28-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-2) at Clarion University, 8
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
