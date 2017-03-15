Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting Pause

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class