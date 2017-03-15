Seager and crew reimagine bat flips in new batch of Mariners commercials

Forget bat flips. Kyle Seager and the Mariners have crafted a few new ideas on how to celebrate the long ball this season.
The Mariners released their latest batch of commercials, filmed each season during Spring Training, on Wednesday morning. The four commercials — and a blooper reel — feature several Seattle stars imagining new home run celebrations, training for a jog around the bases and getting ready for the next appearance of the Mariners ace.
“They are fun to do, they are,” Seager said.
“Beyond the Flip” shows Seager — who knocked in 30 homers for Seattle last season — outfielder Leonys Martin and catcher Mike Zunino imagining some fresh concepts to kick off a home run jaunt.
Seager starts with “The Swashbuckler.” He’s a pirate, the bat is the sword and he shuffles toward first base. Martin counters with “The Jockey” and rides the bat like a horse. Zunino uses the bat as a cane to become “The Grandpa,” and so on.
“That was a lot of fun,” Martin said.
Martin couldn’t pick a favorite — he liked all of them. But can fans expect one of these new celebrations to replace the popular bat flip in a game? Martin says probably not, but Seager thinks his teammate could make it work.
“The only person who might pull it off was Martin,” Seager said. “He was pretty good at it.”
Fans can also enjoy a short cameo by former Seattle slugger Edgar Martinez, now the Mariners hitting coach, at the end of the commercial. He launches a ball and walks toward first base after casually dropping the bat in front of home plate — “Mic Drop!”
“Mr. Edgar definitely killed it,” Seager said.
Nelson Cruz, Robinson Cano and Felix Hernandez are still off at the World Baseball Classic, but each Mariners stud is featured in his own commercial.
“I like the Nelson Cruz one,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It is cute the way it’s set up. That was good. There were bits and pieces from the other ones I like as well.”
In “Boomstick Workout,” Cruz shows off his strength and speed through a series of exercises at the prompting of coach James Clifford. The last task? Hopping on the treadmill and setting the speed to “home run trot.”
As soon as Cruz finishes up, Seager tells him to keep it running and jumps on the treadmill next.
He also trips on it in the blooper reel.
“My first time ever getting on a treadmill,” Seager joked.
“A natural behind the camera? I guess that would be one way to put it,” Servais said of Seager. “He has a very quick tongue and is quick-witted.”
Live from Safeco Field is “The Cano Show,” which turns the Seattle superstar into a late night star.
The show stars Cano. It features seven-time All-Star Cano. The special guest is five-time Silver Slugger Cano. And there is a perfomance by Gold Glove second baseman Cano.
“We’ve got a great show for you tonight,” Cano says when he’s introduced.
Everyone’s favorite day of the week — well, Mariners fans anyway — is the subject of the final commercial. “Happy Felix Day” is exchanged between Mariners players, fans and one Oakland batter.
There are cupcakes and cards. There is no school on Friday. There is a proposal.
When King Felix reaches the mound, he strikes out an A’s batter. Zunino says, “Happy Felix Day, buddy” and hands the disgruntled player a giant, gold “K” balloon.
“I think the Mariners’ marketing PR group does as good a job as anybody in baseball in getting our fans connected with the players,” Servais said. “Another good job this year.”
Staff writer Todd Milles contributed to this report.
