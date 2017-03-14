Sports

March 14, 2017 8:53 PM

Balanced K-State beats Wake Forest 95-88 in First Four

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
DAYTON, Ohio

Kamau Stokes scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half of a wide-open game on Tuesday night, and Kansas State's balance was the difference as the Wildcats pulled away to a 95-88 victory over Wake Forest in the First Four.

Eleventh-seeded K-State (21-13) got its first NCAA Tournament win in five years and a trip to play No. 6 Cincinnati on Friday in Sacramento as part of the South Regional.

In a matchup of two versatile offenses, the Wildcats had the most options and hot shooters. Wesley Iwundu added 24 points, and D.J. Johnson scored 18.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

View more video

Sports Videos