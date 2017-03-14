Balanced K-State beats Wake Forest 95-88 in First Four

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway Pause

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne