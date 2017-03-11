Sacred Heart wins Kansas boys Class 2A state title

Caleb Jordan had 21 points, Stratton Brown added 16 and Sacred Heart beat St. John-Hudson 59-51 on Saturday to win the Kansas boys 2A state basketball championship.
The Knights (24-1) built a 23-14 halftime lead, only to watch the Tigers (24-1) use a 22-14 third quarter to nearly wipe it out. But Sacred Heart kept its poise down the stretch, knocking down free throws to put the game away.
Jordan was 11 of 12 from the foul line, Brown was 6 for 6 and the Knights were 21 of 24 as a team.
Cole Kinnamon had 16 points to lead St. John-Hudson. Jorge Calleros added 14 points and Chase Fisher finished with 11.
