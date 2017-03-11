Hugoton beats Cheney 59-37 for Kansas 3A girls state title

Dallie Hoskinson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Amy Scott and Kathryn Heger added 15 points apiece and Hugoton beat Cheney 59-37 for the Kansas 3A girls state basketball title Saturday.
The Eagles (26-0) led the entire way, jumping out to a 15-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Their undefeated season was the first in school history and their second title in the past three seasons. Hugoton's senior class finished their playing days with a record of 90-9.
Haley Albers had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Cheney (21-5), which was trying for its second state title. The Cardinals have made 13 trips to the state tournament with four title-game appearances.
