Goforth's 19 points leads Fayetteville to Class 7A title

Freshman Sasha Goforth scored 19 points to lead Fayetteville to the Class 7A Girls state championship with a 59-49 win over North Little Rock on Saturday.
Goforth was 8-of-14 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, for the Lady Bulldogs (30-2).
Maya Mayberry added 14 points and Lauren Holmes had 13 for Fayetteville, which led 31-15 at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the third quarter on its way to downing the defending state champions.
Yo'Myris Morris led the Lady Charging Wildcats (28-3) with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Mackenzie Tillman added 12 points in the loss.
