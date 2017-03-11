AP Source: Bills re-sign Lorenzo Alexander to 2-year deal

A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract to re-sign veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.
The person said $4.1 million of the contract is guaranteed, and spoke to The AP on Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move.
Buffalo's WGR-Radio first reported the agreement being reached.
Alexander is a 10-year NFL journeyman who enjoyed a resurgence last season in Buffalo. He led the Bills with a career-best 12 1/2 sacks, more than doubling the nine he had during his first nine seasons. He was voted a second-team All Pro and earned his second Pro Bowl nomination.
Comments