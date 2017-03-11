Lipan defeats Happy 46-43 in Class 1A final in San Antonio

Ty Bryant scored 17 points and garnered seven rebounds to lead Lipan to its third state championship by beating Happy 46-43.
Bryant, named championship game MVP, scored the first nine Lipan (36-3) points of the second half then sank a pair of free throws in the final minute to preserve the victory Saturday in San Antonio. Lipan claimed its first state title since 2005.
Top ranked Lipan's defense proved the difference in the game as the Indians scored 24 points off Happy (25-6) turnovers.
Tate Phillips and Layton Sharp added nine points each for the Indians, while Santana Martinez collected eight points. Martinez swished his final two free throws with 15.1 seconds left in the game to give Lipan the final three-point lead.
Sterling White scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Dalton Gray added six points and seven boards as Happy out-rebounded the taller Lipan 28-26. Colton McCauley had 15 points for the Cowboys.
