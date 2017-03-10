Sports

March 10, 2017 10:33 PM

Weber State pulls away late, beats EWU in Big Sky semis

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Jeremy Senglin scored 22 points, Dusty Baker had 17 and Weber State pulled away in the last five minutes to beat Eastern Washington 80-72 on Friday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 3 seed Weber State (19-12) plays top-seeded North Dakota (21-9) in Saturday's championship. Senglin is the second player at Weber State and the fourth in the Big Sky to reach 2,000 career points.

The game was tied at 63 with 5:35 to play. Ryan Richardson hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 surge and the Wildcats led 74-65 with about three minutes left. Jerrick Harding forced a turnover and Senglin made a layup during the stretch. The Eagles cut the deficit to five but didn't get closer.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting to lead second-seeded Eastern Washington (22-11). Jacob Wiley added 24 points.

