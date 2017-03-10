Kerr says Curry, Klay, Green, Iguodala will rest vs Spurs

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time? Pause

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham