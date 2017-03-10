Sports

March 10, 2017 7:48 PM

Houston Cypress Falls downs Dallas Skyline 46-43 in 6A semi

SAN ANTONIO

Houston Cypress Falls connected on five of six free throws in the third overtime to defeat top-ranked Dallas Skyline 46-43 in a Class 6A state semifinal.

Trajan Wesley led Cypress Ranch (34-3) with 23 points. Marcus Garrett topped Skyline with 16 Friday in San Antonio.

The first overtime was scoreless. Cypress Ranch turned the ball over, then Skyline ran 3:30 off the clock before a play in the final 10 seconds ended with an offensive foul.

The second overtime ended at 41-41.

In the third OT, Nigel Hawkins hit two free throws and Wesley added two more to make it 45-41. Skyline (34-2) managed two free throws by Treyvon Watts-Hale, missed two with 7.7 seconds left and then fouled Kendall Scott. He converted one free throw to seal the victory.

