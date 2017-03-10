Henson lifts Hoxie to Arkansas 3A girls title

Kaitlin Henson's 3-point play with 4:49 left Friday lifted Hoxie to the Arkansas Class 3A girls high school basketball championship with a 51-40 victory over Valley Springs.
Hoxie (30-6) never fell behind again after trailing by four late in the third quarter. Henson's free throw after a layup put Hoxie up 32-31. Valley Springs (35-7) went nearly five minutes without scoring.
Devyn Pollard scored 17 points for Hoxie. Henson and Sydney Gillham each scored 12, while Gillham pulled down 17 rebounds.
Ashlynn Taylor scored 18 points for Valley Springs. Ashley Henderson had 10 rebounds.
Comments