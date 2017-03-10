Jonesboro beat El Dorado for Class 6A title

Jonathan Adams and Tony Hutson each scored 15 points while Ben Harvey added 12 as Jonesboro completed an undefeated season with a 74-57 victory over El Dorado and the Arkansas Class 6A state championship.
Adams also had 11 rebounds for the Hurricane (32-0). Czar Perry scored 18 points for El Dorado (28-5) while Daniel Gafford had 16 points and 17 rebounds.
The Wildcats led by as many as six in the first quarter, and were up 30-29 at halftime, but the Hurricane turned up the pressure in the third quarter. Kyle Moore's tip-in broke a 36-36 tie and jump-started a 16-0 run. Ben Harvey's layup made it 66-44 with 4:17 left in the game.
The Hurricane scored 25 points off 16 El Dorado turnovers.
