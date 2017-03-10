Sports

March 10, 2017 7:38 PM

Jonesboro beat El Dorado for Class 6A title

The Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Jonathan Adams and Tony Hutson each scored 15 points while Ben Harvey added 12 as Jonesboro completed an undefeated season with a 74-57 victory over El Dorado and the Arkansas Class 6A state championship.

Adams also had 11 rebounds for the Hurricane (32-0). Czar Perry scored 18 points for El Dorado (28-5) while Daniel Gafford had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

The Wildcats led by as many as six in the first quarter, and were up 30-29 at halftime, but the Hurricane turned up the pressure in the third quarter. Kyle Moore's tip-in broke a 36-36 tie and jump-started a 16-0 run. Ben Harvey's layup made it 66-44 with 4:17 left in the game.

The Hurricane scored 25 points off 16 El Dorado turnovers.

