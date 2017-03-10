Ben's 16 and 9 lead Neshoba Central to 5A girls title

Taylor Ben scored 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists to lead Neshoba Central past West Point 56-45 to claim the MHSAA Girls Class 5A state championship on Friday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It is the Lady Rockets second state championship in school history. The other came in 1991.
Relissa Ray had a team-high 18 points and had two steals for Neshoba Central, while Andria Carter chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Lady Rockets (19-10).
Neshoba Central only trailed once, 37-35 late in the third quarter, but Carter had a steal and lay-up to tie the game at 37 to end the third quarter.
Aamiya Rush had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead West Point, while Amari Heard added 13 points for the Lady Wave (21-6), who were playing in the state championship game for the first time in school history.
