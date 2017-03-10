Jets sign K Chandler Catanzaro, OT Kelvin Beachum

The New York Jets have signed free agent kicker Chandler Catanzaro and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
The team announced both moves Friday night, the second day of the NFL's free agency period.
Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014. He replaces Nick Folk, who was released two weeks ago.
Catanzaro made 84.8 percent of his field goal attempts with the Cardinals. He was 28 of 31 on field goals — including making 19 straight — and he tied the franchise record with 53 extra points in 2015.
Beachum spent last season with Jacksonville after signing as a free agent. He spent his first four seasons with Pittsburgh. Beachum, who visited the Jets last year in free agency, is projected to start at left tackle for New York.
