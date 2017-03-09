Utah Valley handles Seattle in WAC quarterfinals, 65-53

Utah Valley's Jordan Poydras
10) drives the ball against Seattle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Utah Valley's Brandon Randolph
23) dribbles against Seattle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Seattle's Zackary Moore
30), Jack Shaughnessy
Seattle's Brendan Westendorf
0) looks to steal the ball from Utah Valley's Jordan Poydras during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Utah Valley's Hayden Schenck
5) looks to pass the ball ad Seattle's Emmanuel Chibuogwu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Utah Valley won 65-53.
Utah Valley coach Mark Pope calls to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seattle in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
David Becker
AP Photo
Utah Valley's Conner Toolson
11) is fouled by Seattle's Zackary Moore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Utah Valley coach Mark Pope calls to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seattle in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Utah Valley won 65-53.
David Becker
AP Photo
Seattle's William Powell
21) and Utah Valley's Isaac Neilson vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Seattle coach Cameron Dollar calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Valley in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
David Becker
AP Photo
Utah Valley's Hayden Schenck
5) blocks a shot by Seattle's Morgan Means during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Utah Valley's Ivory Young
13) drives the ball against Seattle's Mattia Da Campo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Utah Valley's Jared Stutzman
24) looks to block a shot by Seattle's Brendan Westendorf during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Seattle's William Powell
21) shoots against Utah Valley's Cory Calvert during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Seattle's Brendan Westendorf
0) loses the ball as he falls back on the court against Utah Valley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
