Trail Blazers overcome Westbrook's 58 to top Thunder 126-121

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School