Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin