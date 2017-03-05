Bachman makes 43 saves to help Canucks beat Ducks 2-1

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel