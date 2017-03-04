No. 4 Gonzaga recovers from 1st loss, routs Pacific 82-50

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash