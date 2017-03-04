Ellender beats Salmen in Louisiana 4A girls title game

Oreion James and Terris McKay each scored 14 points to lead Ellender to a 67-49 victory over Salmen in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A girls basketball state championship game Saturday at the University Center.
Nikkia Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds for Ellender (31-7). Kira Coleman scored five points with 11 rebounds.
Salmen (27-11) was led by junior guard Ashanti Eden's 23 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Jaylen Huderson had 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Ellender never trailed and led 17-13 after the first quarter. Salmen tied the game at 20 midway through the second period, but the Patriots ended the first half on a 12-2 run to grab a 32-24 lead at the half.
The Patriots pulled away to start the third quarter, opening the half on an 11-3 run to push its lead to 43-30 with 5:08 to go in the third quarter. Salmen was unable to get the lead below double digits for the remainder of the contest.
Comments