Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly