Dortmund's German Cup game with Lotte to be played March 14

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later

2:10 Fired for raising nuclear safety concerns

1:25 Mucho-mega burrito dazzles hungry customers in Puyallup

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen