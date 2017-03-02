Lillard scores 33 as Trail Blazers beat Thunder 114-109

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Doug McDermott during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017. The Trail Blazers won 114-109.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook brings the ball up court in front of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, reacts after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Norris Cole, center, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier, left, and guard C.J. McCollum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, talks to his teammates, from left, forward Al-Farouq Aminu, guard C.J. McCollum, center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Maurice Harkless during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017. The Trail Blazers won 114-109.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reacts after a foul call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Craig Mitchelldyer
AP Photo
Comments