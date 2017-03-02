Sports

March 2, 2017 7:35 PM

Western Kentucky cruises past North Texas 74-63

The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Pancake Thomas scored 23 points, Justin Johnson had a double-double and Western Kentucky cruised to a 74-63 victory over North Texas on Thursday night.

Thomas was 7 of 13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers, and Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anton Waters added 15 points for the Hilltoppers.

J-Mychal Reese scored 14 points to lead North Texas.

Western Kentucky led 54-41 with 16 minutes left. The Mean Green used a 12-4 surge to pull to 58-53 but didn't' get closer. The Hilltoppers answered with a 10-2 run, capped by Johnson's dunk and led by double-digits the rest of the way.

Western Kentucky (14-16, 8-9 Conference USA) snapped a two-game skid and hosts Rice on Saturday to conclude the regular season. North Texas (8-21, 2-15) has lost five of six and travels to Marshall on Saturday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

View more video

Sports Videos