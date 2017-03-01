Sports

March 1, 2017 7:34 PM

Alvarez's 3 at buzzer wins 2A title for Miami Christian

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Neftali Alvarez hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night to lift Miami Christian to a 51-48 victory over Melbourne Florida Prep for the Florida Class 2A boys basketball championship.

Felipe Haase scored 20 points for the top-ranked Victors, including their first 11 points of the fourth quarter.

Dejoun Small led four Florida Prep players in double figures with 13 points, while 6-foot-11 Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons (24-6).

The Victors came back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter with the help of a couple of 3-pointers from the 6-10 Haase.

Joshua Rosario tied it with a reverse layup with 2:35 remaining, and after two timeouts by both teams, Miami Christian set up Alvarez for the game-winning shot.

Miami Christian (29-2) took its only losses of the season to non-state opponents in a holiday tournament.

