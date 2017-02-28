2A, 1A state basketball primer: Foss boys, Black Hills girls enter Yakima as favorites for state titles

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California