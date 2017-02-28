Barkov, Huberdeau get SO goals; Panthers beat Hurricanes 3-2

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers got a much-needed win over the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Roberto Luongo stopped all three Carolina skaters in the shootout after making 23 saves.
Jaromir Jagr scored his 761st career goal. Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers.
Florida snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time in five games.
Sebastian Aho and Lee Stempniak scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 29 shots.
The Hurricanes have lost seven of their past eight games.
Aho tied it at 2 when his shot from the low slot got past Luongo at 5:48 of the third.
The Hurricanes closed to 2-1 when Stempniak took a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and pushed in the puck from in front at 9:46 of the second.
Jagr gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on his power-play goal. He took a nice feed from Huberdeau, and his shot from low in the right circle beat Ward with 7:25 left in the first.
Jagr has scored twice since turning 45 on Feb. 15, joining Gordie Howe and Chris Chelios as the only players to score multiple goals at that age.
The Panthers have scored a power-play goal in four straight games.
Trocheck put the Panthers ahead 2-0 when he slammed in a rebound for his team-leading 22nd goal.
The last time Carolina and Florida played, the host Hurricanes won 3-2 on Nov. 27. After that game, the Panthers fired then-coach Gerard Gallant.
NOTES: Huberdeau and Barkov each have 11 points in their past 11 games. ... Carolina sent forward Viktor Stalberg to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft. ... LW Brock McGinn left with an upper-body injury in the second and did not return. ... C Jeff Skinner, Carolina's leading scorer, was scratched with an upper-body injury and will also miss Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Hurricanes: Visit Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.
Comments