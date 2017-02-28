NFL considering making referees fulltime

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol Pause

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision