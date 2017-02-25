NBA Capsules

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision Pause

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham