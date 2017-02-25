Fort Myers wins Girls 7A title, tops Fort Walton Beach 69-49

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision Pause

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

6:51 Trump touts his 'America first' message at CPAC

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections