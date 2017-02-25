Wells hits school-record 10 3-pointers in Savannah State win

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision Pause

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:38 Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp