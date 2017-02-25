Sports

February 25, 2017 4:20 PM

Mount St. Mary's clinches NEC for first time in 21 years

The Associated Press
EMMITSBURG, Md.

Elijah Long tallied 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Mount St. Mary's clinched the Northeast Conference regular season title for the first time in 21 years with a 77-62 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Miles Wilson added 17 points and Junior Robinson 10 for Mount St. Mary's (16-15, 14-4), which began the season 1-11 before winning its final nonconference game and dominating the conference schedule.

The Mountaineers led 42-40 with 14:14 remaining before Long's layup sparked a 20-0 run over the next four minutes to put the game out of reach, as the Terriers (4-27, 2-16) couldn't get back within single digits.

Gianni Ford, whose previous career high was 13 points, made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for St. Francis Brooklyn, which has lost 16 straight. Glenn Sanabria added 12 points and Darelle Porter 10.

