Roberson's career highs keep Vanderbilt NCAA hopes alive

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision Pause

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham