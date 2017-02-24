Jost, Boeser lead North Dakota past Nebraska-Omaha 6-4

It's been a frustrating season for North Dakota's Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser. For the third time this season, they took out their frustrations on Nebraska-Omaha.
Jost and Boeser scored back-to-back goals twice on Friday to lead North Dakota to a 6-4 National Collegiate Hockey Conference win over Nebraska-Omaha.
The duo had six goals and four assists in their return to the lineup in early January's sweep of the Mavericks (9-1 and 7-3). But points have been hard to come by lately — until Friday.
Jost had three points.
"It was fun to be part of," said Jost's, whose weaving goal through traffic at 14:11 of the third period was the game-winner. "We had great expectations going into this game and needed these points. I think we played a really good game.(backslash)
UND led 3-0 before the Mavs stormed back to tie it 3-3 and 4-4.
"That team over there has a lot of offensive firepower," UND coach Brad Berry said. "If you don't defend, they can do that to you."
UND improved to 11-0-1 when scoring at least four goals.
Early on, North Dakota looked like the team that dominated Omaha 16-4 in a two-game series sweep in January.
Johnny Simonson and Jost scored in the first period and Boeser snapped a nine-game goal drought to give UND a 3-0 lead just :50 into the second period.
"I liked the way our team came out. We were all over them," Simonson said.
Simonson scored his second goal of the season (both against Omaha) from a sharp angle at 10:49. Jost picked up a loose puck behind the net, skated around to goalie Alex Blankenburg's left and wristed the puck in.
Early in the second, Boeser brought the puck up and passed to Zach Yon on the wing before falling and getting right back to his feet and continuing to the net. Yon fed Boeser in the slot for the goal.
Omaha's Steven Spinner and David Pope stole the momentum for the Mavericks in just six minutes of the second period.
Spinner scored two goals two minutes apart to get the Mavericks back in the game. Pope scored on a rebound at 13:59 to tie the game 3-3. Pope stuffed in a rebound after UND goalie Cam Johnson stopped Austin Ortega on a breakaway but couldn't cover the puck.
"Getting back in the tempo is a little tough," Spinner said. "We had a rough first but come out hard the second."
Christian Wolanin scored for UND (16-13-3, 9-11-1-1) and Fredrik Olofsson tied it for UNO (15-13-5, 8-11-2-0 NCHC) early in the third period before.
Jost and Boeser then put their stick-handling skills on display.
With 14:11 to play, Jost grabbed a loose puck behind the Mavs' net and weaved around and through traffic to beat Blakenburg, who finished with 31 saves.
"He's such a dynamic player," Berry said of Jost.
Forty-four seconds later, Boeser was camped between the circles in the Mavs' zone when he knocked a pass out of the air, loaded up and beat Blankenburg.
"It's nice to have him get that goal and get that monkey off his back," Berry said.
UND goal Cam Johnson made 33 saves.
UND killed off a late penalty to stay in the hunt for fourth place and home ice in the NCHC playoffs.
