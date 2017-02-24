Friday's State Playoff Scores

Baptist Prep 65, Jonesboro Westside 36
Pea Ridge 61, Subiaco Academy 48
Nashville 53, Pulaski Robinson 50
Charleston 67, Jessieville 52
Centerpoint 48, Drew Central 42
Clarendon 63, Marked Tree 59
Jacksonville 80, Lavaca 59
Bay 78, Rector 46
County Line 53, Mineral Springs 50
Nevada 55, Hampton 23
E-Stem 64, Cent Ark Christian 46
Pocahontas 47, Lonoke 40
Berryville 38, Pottsville 35
Ozark 46, West Fork 38
Monticello 82, Dollarway 65
Star City 54, Dumas 34
Bald Knob 45, Harding Academy 36
Hoxie 67, Osceola 45
Valley Springs 43, Mountain View 31
Junction City 81, Fouke 54
Prescott 63, Genoa Central 48
Earle 63, Brinkley 37
Blevins 63, Harmony Grove 49
Hector 42, Conway Christian 34
Quitman 69, Pangburn 64
Kingston 46, Alpena 30
Acorn 69, County Line 53
Kirby 62, Scranton 58
Ouachita 53, Nevada 49
Strong 59, Bradley 38
Comments