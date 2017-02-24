Sports

February 24, 2017 7:00 PM

Friday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Baptist Prep 65, Jonesboro Westside 36

Pea Ridge 61, Subiaco Academy 48

Nashville 53, Pulaski Robinson 50

Charleston 67, Jessieville 52

Centerpoint 48, Drew Central 42

Clarendon 63, Marked Tree 59

Jacksonville 80, Lavaca 59

Bay 78, Rector 46

County Line 53, Mineral Springs 50

Nevada 55, Hampton 23

E-Stem 64, Cent Ark Christian 46

Pocahontas 47, Lonoke 40

Berryville 38, Pottsville 35

Ozark 46, West Fork 38

Monticello 82, Dollarway 65

Star City 54, Dumas 34

Bald Knob 45, Harding Academy 36

Hoxie 67, Osceola 45

Valley Springs 43, Mountain View 31

Junction City 81, Fouke 54

Prescott 63, Genoa Central 48

Earle 63, Brinkley 37

Blevins 63, Harmony Grove 49

Hector 42, Conway Christian 34

Quitman 69, Pangburn 64

Kingston 46, Alpena 30

Acorn 69, County Line 53

Kirby 62, Scranton 58

Ouachita 53, Nevada 49

Strong 59, Bradley 38

