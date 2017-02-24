News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Dean Kahn
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Inside the Arts
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Sports
February 24, 2017 5:26 PM
SOUTH
The Associated Press
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Lindsey Wilson 7-5, Spring Arbor 0-4
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:58
State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections
Pause
1:35
La La Land
1:55
Sinkhole closes Lynden street
1:29
Bao Bao flies to new home in China
2:17
Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne
6:51
Trump touts his 'America first' message at CPAC
1:25
How to fit a bike helmet correctly
0:56
See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures
1:43
Project to rebuild Bellingham's downtown waterfront explained
0:33
Renovation begins for Granary Building on Bellingham's waterfront
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners
2:36
3 days ago
Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners
2:38
5 days ago
Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp
0:56
7 days ago
See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures
View more video
Sports
Can Squalicum survive a 3A elimination regional against Bellevue?
Lummi hoping to take first step towards second 1B state title in three years
Which Whatcom County wrestlers were selected to the All-Northwest Conference team?
12 years since Mountaineers’ last state appearance, hard work leads Mount Baker back
Canucks' Troy Stecher diagnosed with mumps
Sports Videos
Comments