Sports

February 24, 2017 4:17 AM

Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined

The Associated Press
LAHTI, Finland

Johannes Rydzek retained his Nordic combined world title as he led a German podium sweep in the men's individual normal hill event on Friday.

Rydzek was second to fellow German Eric Frenzel after the ski jumping stage, and started the cross-country with a 14-second disadvantage, but swiftly closed up to Frenzel and began to open up a lead after halfway.

Rydzek cheered and waved a German flag as he crossed the line 14.9 seconds ahead of 2014 Olympic champion Frenzel.

Bjoern Kircheisen rounded out the all-German podium 15.1 seconds later.

The result means Germany has won the individual normal hill event at the last three editions of the world championships going back to 2013.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

View more video

Sports Videos