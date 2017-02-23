Thursday's State Playoff Scores

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title