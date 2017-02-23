Gibbs' free throws lift NJIT over South Carolina Upstate

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms