February 23, 2017 7:08 PM

LIU Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary's, pulls within 1 atop NEC

EMMITSBURG, Md.

Iverson Fleming scored 21 points and LIU Brooklyn beat Mount St. Mary's 62-58 on Thursday night.

LIU Brooklyn (19-11, 12-5 Northeast Conference) has won five straight and pulled a game back of Mount St. Mary's (15-15, 13-4) atop the conference standings.

Fleming was 8 of 13 from the floor. Nura Zanna added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Blackbirds. Miles Wilson scored 11 points to lead Mount St. Mary's.

Fleming made a layup to give the Blackbirds the lead for good, 53-52, which they stretched to 56-52 with 2:20 remaining. Chris Wray's dunk pulled Mount St. Mary's to 56-54. Fleming added another layup and Julius van Sauers made a pair of free throws to give LIU Brooklyn a 60-55 lead with eight seconds left.

Greg Alexander made a 3-pointer to cut the Mountaineers' deficit to 60-58 with three seconds to go before van Sauers added two more from the line to end it.

