Wednesday's Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS SEXUAL ASSAULT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor who treated elite female U.S. gymnasts was charged with sexually assaulting nine girls, including some too reluctant to speak up about the alleged abuse years ago because he was considered a "god."
Roughly two dozen charges were filed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the first criminal cases related to his work at Michigan State University where he was the preferred doctor for gymnasts in the region who had back or hip injuries. He's also being sued by dozens of women and girls, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who described the assaults on "60 Minutes" Sunday.
"This guy is disgusting. This guy is despicable," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette told reporters. "He is a monster."
Nassar, 53, was a doctor for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, until summer 2015, accompanying the women's team at international competitions, including the Olympics. Michigan State fired him last September after he violated restrictions that were put in place in 2014 following a complaint.
OLYMPICS
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Budapest will withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, leaving only Los Angeles and Paris in the race.
Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the withdrawal to The Associated Press.
The joint decision by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos and the Hungarian Olympic Committee will be formally voted on by the Budapest City Assembly, where Orban's governing Fidesz party has a comfortable majority.
The International Olympic Committee will choose the host city in September.
Fidesz officials said the decision was made to avoid a loss of prestige for Hungary.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams apologized to Louisville's Rick Pitino after the Cardinals coach had a heated verbal exchange with a fan as he came off the court for halftime during a game.
ESPN video of the incident showed Pitino walking off the court when he suddenly turned back and started shouting toward the nearby stands. Team staff and a Smith Center security official pulled him away and led him into the tunnel. UNC team spokesman Matt Bowers said the fan was ejected after the incident.
Asked exactly what the fan said, Pitino quipped with a grin: "Something kind about me. It's all right."
The eighth-ranked Tar Heels beat the seventh-ranked Cardinals 74-63.
PRO BASKETBALL
BEIJING (AP) — Yao Ming has moved into management in a bid to hasten China's basketball development.
The Chinese Basketball Association voted unanimously to appoint former Houston Rockets star as its president in a step toward reform for an organization which has in past been led by government bureaucrats.
The CBA's social media account quoted the Hall of Famer as saying he hoped to make improvements to the domestic league's draft system and push more Chinese players into the international arena.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks added scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers got injured center Tiago Splitter and a protected second-round draft pick from Atlanta, and have the right to swap another 2017 second-round pick with the Hawks.
The 6-foot-10 Ilyasova is expected to add scoring punch to Atlanta's front line as the Hawks attempt to improve their playoff position. They will return from the All-Star break in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Toronto.
