Top 25 Capsules

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:57 NASA: 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

4:08 Being transgender in North Carolina: Reaction to HB2

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year