February 21, 2017 7:15 PM

Moore hits winning 3 to cap W. Michigan's comeback in OT

The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

Bryce Moore scored his only points of the game on a 3-pointer from the wing with 29 seconds left in overtime and Tucker Haymond added two free throws as Western Michigan rallied to defeat Toledo 61-56 on Tuesday night.

Thomas Wilder led the Broncos with 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting, and Drake LaMont added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Western Michigan (12-15, 8-7 Mid-American Conference) was trailing 42-27 when LaMont rebounded a teammate's miss and put it back up to score. That led to a stretch where Toledo was held to seven points in the last 12 minutes.

Each team missed a chance to break the 49-49 tie in the last minute of regulation. Toledo (14-14, 7-8) scored first in OT when Steve Taylor Jr. had a shot blocked by LaMont, controlled the rebound and fed Jaelen Sanford for a jumper.

But Haymond followed with a 3 and Wilder scored back-to-back buckets. Nate Navigato hit a 3-pointer to bring Toledo into a 56-56 tie but then Moore, who had been 0-for-6 shooting, hit his lone 3. Western Michigan has won five in a row.

Taylor paced Toledo with 17 points. Navigato was held to five, half his average.

