Gonzaga’s Zach Collins puts NBA Draft chatter on hold

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man Pause

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota