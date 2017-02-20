Russian runner Savinova could lose European award for doping

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:33 Clint Dempsey cleared to play, gives update on heart condition

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp