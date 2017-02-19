No. 7 Notre Dame rallies past No. 21 Syracuse, 85-80

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign