February 18, 2017 4:17 PM

Radford sends Longwood to 13th straight loss

The Associated Press
RADFORD, Va.

Donald Hicks scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Ed Polite Jr. totaled 18 and 10, and Radford sent Longwood to its 13th straight loss with a 79-72 win on Saturday.

Khris Lane, who matched a career high with 32 points for Longwood, tied it at 66 on a layup with 3:28 remaining. Polite made 3 of 4 free throws and Justin Cousin's layup gave the Highlanders a five-point lead, and the Lancers missed their final seven shots from the field.

Radford (12-16, 7-9 Big South), which has won three of four after a five-game losing streak, made 9 of 11 from the stripe in the final 3:19 to salt the game away.

Lane set a personal best with five 3s and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 32 seconds for Longwood (6-21, 3-13), which led by as many as nine points in the first half before heading into halftime tied at 30. Isaiah Walton had 16 points and Darrion Allen added 14.

