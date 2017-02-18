NHL Turns 100: Borje Salming hailed as European trail blazer

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial